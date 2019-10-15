NBA-SBL Chairman Appointed as Oyo State Director of Odu’a Investment Company

By Akinwale Akintunde

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and current Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL), Seni Adio, has been appointed a Director of Odu’a Investment Company Limited.

Odu’a Investment Company Limited, is an investment company set up for the business interest of old Western States of Nigeria, which includes, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States of Nigeria.

Adio’s appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to Oyo state government, Olubamiwo Adeosun.

The NBA-SBL Chairman, who is an indigene of Oyo State, is expected to sit as the Oyo State representative on the board of the company, which is currently involved in diverse economic activities in property development and management, hospitality, telecommunications, printing and publication, agriculture, among other things.

The Senior Advocate is a highly skilled commercial litigation Lawyer, with extensive expertise in Maritime law, Energy (Oil and Gas), Telecommunications, Gaming and Entertainment, Health Law, and Capital Market transactions.

As Chairman of the NBA Section on Business Law, he continues to work actively with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the National Assembly (NASS), through a working group called the NASSBER (National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable).

He is also a member of the Presidential Committee for Impact and Readiness Assessment of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

The Committee was charged with the responsibility of addressing the risks associated with signing the agreement, while assessing of the potential costs and impact of the AfCFTA for Nigeria in relation to the benefits, identify the short, medium and long-term measures to prepare Nigerian businesses for the take-off of the AfCFTA trading bloc, and a back-up plan that covers selected scenarios; and, review the trade remedy options, to safeguard the Nigerian economy from predatory and other unfair trade practices.