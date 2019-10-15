Minimum Wage: House Moves to Resolve Labour, FG Impasse

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Following the disagreement that between the federal government and labour unions over the implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage, the House of Representatives has promised to resolve the impasse.

Labour is demanding 29 per cent salary increase for officers at salary levels 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers at salary grade levels 15 to 17, while the federal government had presented to labour a proposal of 11 per cent salary increase for officers at grade levels 07 to14 and 6.5 per cent adjustment for workers at grade levels 15 to 17, a situation which has created disagreement between the two parties.

However, the Chairman, House committee on Labour, Engr. Muhammed Wudil, during the inaugural session of the committee, stressed that labour leaders were supposed to meet with the committee Tuesday, but for an official engagement involving the labour leaders with officials of the federal government, his committee would have waded into the matter Tuesday.

He therefore promised to convene a meeting with labour union leaders soon to achieve the objective.