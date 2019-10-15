I’ll Die for Adamawa If Necessary, Fintiri Vows

Daji Sani in Yola

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, yesterday said that he is willing to pay the ultimate price for the state to survive and thrive.

Fintiri who was out of the state when the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal upheld his election last Friday, returned to the state capital, Yola, yesterday to a crowd of supporters who attended a reception organised for him in celebration of the tribunal victory.

He told the crowd of supporters who gathered from the 21 local government areas of the state, “We’ll continue to ensure good dividends of democracy. We’ll continue to ensure that children of the poor go to school without paying a dime.

“We’ll continue to ensure that we build good governance down to the grassroots, including giving the local governments their autonomy.

“This is why within the first four months of being sworn in, I have made sure that we begin the process of giving you democratically elected government at the local council level.

“This is what you elected me to do and I can’t do less. I’ll put my life for the survival of Adamawa State I will put my life for the good governance of Adamawa state.”

He called on all the people of the state, irrespective of their political persuasions, to join him in the task of developing the state.

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal for Adamawa State had last Friday dismissed a petition filed against Fintiri’s election by opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

The tribunal had said the APC failed to prove its allegations, among other things.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has appealed to the opposition political parties to sheath their swords of politicking and come together to build an admirable government that will actualize development in the state.

Fintiri disclosed this on Monday at a grand rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convened at the Mahamud Ribadu Square to celebrate his victory at the election tribunal last Friday.

He reiterated his commitment to work with the opposition parties to cause development to the state.

“ The time for politicking is over we need to come together to build our state. I am prepared to work with the opposition parties if they so wishes for the benefit of the state “ he said

The governor also reiterated his commitment to ensure full autonomy for Local Government Areas of the state.

The governor explained that his administration has mapped out a blue print to develop the grassroots in order to actualize economy growth and skills acquisition programmes for the betterment of the living conditions of people at the grassroots.

On the recent verdict of the election tribunal, he said the tribunal upholds his victory at last governorship polls which has reaffirmed the People mandate adding that he will not let the people down.

He appreciate the PDP, and his supporters for their prayers and for standing by him during his traiveil at the tribunal.

The governor called on the people of the state to lean how to co-exist peacefully with others without rancour adding that development can only thrive in the atmosphere of peace.

He said his recent coming to power has changed a lot misgivings about governance in the minds of the citizens.