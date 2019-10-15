Ekiti Assembly Reinstates Suspended Council Chairmen, Councillors

Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday reinstated the remaining eight local government chairmen and their councillors who had earlier been suspended.

The chairmen and councillors were elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The assembly, in a unanimous resolution during yesterday’s plenary resolved that the affected chairmen and councilors should be reinstated.

The council chairmen reinstated were: Ikere, Ise/Orun, Oye, Ekiti East, Ilejemeje, Emure, Efon and Ido/Osi.

The reinstatement followed the adoption of the report of the House Joint Committees on Public Petition and Public Accounts at the plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye.

It would be recalled that they were among the 16 council chairman and 177 councillors suspended on December 18, 2018 on the allegation of gross misappropriation of over N4bn.

But, following a petition written by the chairman of Ekiti ALGON, Mr. Dapo Olagunju, on behalf of others, appealing for reinstatement, the Assembly on July, 4, reinstated chairmen and councillors in Ijero, Moba, Gbonyin, Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ekiti South West and Ekiti West.

The assembly also passed a Bill to repeal the Ekiti Gender Based Violence,(Prohibition) Law, 2011 and enact the Ekiti Gender Based Violence, (Prohibition) Bill, 2019.

The passage of the Gender Based Bill followed the adoption of the report of the Committee of Women Affairs and Social Development read by its Chairman, Mrs Adekemi Balogun.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Mr. Funmimiyi Afuye applauded the committees for carrying out its task within the stipulated time.