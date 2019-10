By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary to October 29 to enable its committees to engage the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) over the 2020 budget proposals.

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, who made the announcement before the end of the day’s plenary advised the Ministers and heads of departments and agencies to ensure that they appear before the relevant committees within the two-week time frame.

Details later…