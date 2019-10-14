Governors Stealing Public Funds Need Deliverance, Says Nasarawa Gov

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has declared that any elected governor in the country who steals public funds needs deliverance from God.

The need for deliverance of such a governor, as according to him, was because governors are well provided for such that only a diabolical person would resort to stealing.

He stated this at weekend during the closing ceremony of the 23rd National Quranic Recitation Competition organised by the Jamaatul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Lafia, the state capital.

According to him, “Any person elected as governor of a state has no justification to steal public funds. So anyone elected as governor and is found stealing public funds requires deliverance from God.

“When I assumed office as governor, I realised that only those who have no true knowledge about God or those whose major preoccupation is to steal public funds, could steal. Any person who is a governor and still steals public funds, such a person is in need of deliverance from God.”

Sule used the occasion to call on scholars and educated elites to join politics as a way of bringing sanity to the system.

He, therefore, dismissed insinuations that one must be wealthy before joining politics, stressing that as long as religious scholars avoid politics, then they should be prepared to elect leaders who will betray their trust.

The governor equally called on Islamic scholars not to relent in telling the people the truth, even at the risk of rejection, urging them to aspire for leadership positions.

Speaking also, the National Chairman of the council of Ulamau of JIBWIS, Sheik Sani Yahaya Jingir, charged Muslim faithful on the need to be law-abiding, stressing the importance of seeking both Islamic and Western education.

The Muslim cleric also decried the level of moral decadence in the country’s educational system, especially with recent reports of sexual harassment of female students in some universities.

Jingir, therefore, called on university lecturers to put the fear of God in their work, and henceforth desist from molesting their students.