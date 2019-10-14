Ekiti to Groom 2,000 Young Entrepreneurs

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



Ekiti State Government has promised to provide the needed support for young entrepreneurs who are willing to expand their scope of business in line with the government vision of igniting entrepreneurship spirit among its citizens.

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, disclosed this at the closing session of the Ekiti Entrepreneurship Week 2019 in Ado-Ekiti at the weekend.

The support, according to her, included providing them more opportunities to showcase their talents; assisting them with funds for expansion, and linking them with mentors.

No fewer than 5,000 participants drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state participated in the three-day programme tagged: ‘Enterprise and creativity meet opportunity’.

Fayemi, who presented awards to some participants with very outstanding and innovative business ideas and projects, said she was delighted at the enthusiasm of the participants, adding that the state government’s plan to enhance the capacity of young entrepreneurs and make them providers of employment is being realised.

She expressed her satisfaction at the dexterity of many of the designers who showcased their designs made from locally sourced materials during the runway.

The first lady noted that the initiative would boost the state economic development if well explored strategically and help the fashion artists to develop themselves.

According to her, “We are doing this entrepreneurship week to showcase Ekiti locally-made fabrics and tailoring.

“We have seen that Ekiti people are amazing; we have all these materials produced here in the state. The Aso-oke was made by the local Association of Aso-Oke Weavers and the ‘Adire’ material was made by students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU).

“We want to thank the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for investing in the state and supporting the women folk. We are showcasing to the world what we can do it. Ekiti people are not lazy; they are hard-working and industrious.”

Mrs. Fayemi further disclosed that a number of the participants at the programme would be invited to both Fashion Week in Lagos in December and the African Fashion Week in London in 2020.

The Secretary of the Planning Committee, Mr. Seyi Aiyeleso, urged the participants to make good use of the opportunity given to them from the programme, adding that the programme was designed as a platform for raising and showcasing talents, which according to him, abound in the state.