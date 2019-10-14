Eight Kidnapped Persons Regain Freedom in Abuja 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Kidnappers have released eight out of the 10 persons abducted last week at Pegi, in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

It was learnt that they gained their freedom after payment of over N5 million as ransom to their abductors.

Sources said the eight victims was released yesterday, while the remaining two abducted persons were still in the custody of the gunmen.

One of the released persons is identified as Abdulmajeed Dayo. He was visiting a friend in Pegi, before he was abducted alongside the commercial motorcyclist taking him to the community.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association, Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed this development.

Aderibigbe said last night that he saw some of the freed victims, including a 12-year-old boy.

He added that security had been beefed up in the community by a joint patrol team of policemen, civil defence officers and vigilante group.