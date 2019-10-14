Dangote Cement Consumers Win N350m Cars in Extended Promo

Not less than 35 saloon cars, worth N350 million, out of the 43 on offer in the extended ongoing Dangote cement National Consumer Promotion tagged “Bag of Goodies have been won across the federation.

Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Joseph Makoju who made this disclosure in Makurdi, Benue State capital, while presenting the star prize to a mason, Clement James just as the state capital went agog as other prizes such refrigerators, five television sets and hundreds of Goodies Pack of Dangote Products among other gifts were given out to the winners who besieged the company office in Makurdi to redeem their winnings.

Expressing satisfaction that star prize winner emerged in Benue State, Makoju explained that the hand-over of prizes was all the more remarkable because the first Dangote Cement plant began in nearby Gboko, before the cement manufacturing giant expanded to presently cover three major plants in Nigeria and to 10 other African nations.

While collecting the keys to his brand-new car, 32-year-old star prize winner, Mr. Clement James, a mason by profession, could barely contain his joy, amidst his profound gratitude to Dangote, for dispelling his initial skepticism about a promo which is geared towards empowering 21 million Nigerians.

Handing over the keys, the Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Makoju, congratulated James and expressed his happiness to be in Benue Cement, the cradle of the Dangote Cement success story that it is today.

According to the GMD, “I am happy to be here today to meet our customers and distributors. You are the ones that made this country grow. This is the capital of Benue State, a state that hosts one of our cement plants. Dangote first cement plant started from Gboko.

“Today, we have cement plants in 10 countries. What started in Gboko has gone across Africa. Today’s programme is to say ‘thank you’. This promo is the largest ever, first in history. We appreciate your support. There is more. This is the first in Benue, but it won’t be the last in Benue,” Makoju added.

Speaking, the Marketing Director, Funmi Sanni, expressed appreciation to the consumers, distributors and those gathered at the event, and urged them to keep patronising Dangote cement products.

“We are the only company that can have a promo this size and deliver on our promises. We are doing this because we must appreciate our consumers. In this promo, we are reaching 21 million Nigerians. A lot of people wanted to win, so we extended the promo till October ending”, she added.

The prize-giving event, which drew applause from those gathered at the Makurdi venue, was also attended by the Group Chief Commercial Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Umar Rabiu; Regional Director, South-east, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Bankole George; the Head, Route to Market, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Olukayode Akin-Bamidele, and the Plant Director, DCP Gboko, Mr. Luis Raj.

Out of 43 star prizes of saloon cars, 35 have so far been won by Nigerians. James was the 32nd winner, while the remaining three star winners are billed to collect their prizes in Katsina, Maiduguri and Akure.

Under the Dangote national consumer promo, which began in July, 21 million prizes to be won include 43 cars, 24 tricycles, 24 motorcycles, 550 refrigerators, 400 televisions, N210 million cash among others.