Anambra 2021: Soludo Dissociates Self from Guber Posters

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has dissociated himself from governorship campaign posters published on social media indicating that he is in the race for the 2021 governorship contest in Anambra State.

A press release by Joe C Anatune of B3 Communications, which serves as Soludo’s publicist, stated that the former CBN chief has no hand in the posters, and has not made up his mind on whether he will contest the election coming up in November 2021 or not.

According to the release, “We have noticed the flooding of some social media platforms with different campaign posters of Prof Chukwuma Soludo for the Anambra 2021 governorship election. We want to categorically state that Soludo has no knowledge of the people behind the posters nor has he authorised such. He has not declared any intention to run for the said office.

“We are however aware of the clamour by many interest groups within and outside Anambra State urging him to make himself available for the office. While he appreciates the open display of solidarity by the various interest and support groups, it is on record that he is yet to make any formal declaration of his intention.

“For now, Prof Soludo is focused on contributing his quota to improving the economic condition of Nigeria in his new appointment as member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and is encouraged by the groundswell of goodwill wishes and prayers by Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, some support groups in Anambra State have urged Prof Soludo to ensure he contests the governorship election as they believe he will move the state to great heights if he becomes governor.

One of the groups, Soludo Support Group (SSG), said they were mapping out strategies on how to convince him to contest for the office of the governor of the state in 2021.

The National Coordinator of the group, Hon. Chinedu Nwoye, said: “SSG is made up of volunteers who are working independently to ensure that Prof. Soludo accepts the call to run for and become the governor of Anambra State in order to continue from Governor Willie Obiano.

“Soludo has been told of the group’s mandate but he said he will think about it. We know that the next election is nearly two years away. But we can’t wait anymore. We know that Soludo has all it takes to transform Anambra to a better state if he becomes governor after Willie Obiano who is doing very well.

“We are not starting campaigns. We are only mobilising to see that Prof. Soludo is pressurised to answer the call of Anambra people to come and serve the state the way he did for Nigeria. This is a self sponsored group.

“Therefore every local government and ward coordinator should know that the call is for sacrifice both of your time and resources for the good of Anambra State.”