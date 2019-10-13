NNPC – Let’s Laugh

It was my brother Sam Aiboni who advised that I approached NNPC for sponsorship for my new Play – Emotan.

I say no o, wetin concern me with those ones. I am not a member of the cabal and as such I should not waste my time. He said I should just try that anything can happen. Na so me sef stupidly carry proposal go drop three months ago. That is how last night I saw courier man for my office with letter from NNPC.

The letter was terse and straight to the point – sorry we no go give you the money. Kai, but wetin make me laugh was the last paragraph; they say I should call one man for further clarification. What more clarification when you have stated very clearly that you will not support. Anyways, I still call and the man say yes, na me sign am, we no go give you the money, that’s all.

I say sorry is it because of budgetary constraints or should I come back next year and the man say, ‘Oga are you a journalist? You are asking me too many questions, we no go give period! I say sorry.

Laugh nearly kill me. Well I will be sending VIP tickets to the Managing Director of NNPC and his team to come see the Play just to show that there are no hard feelings, we are all in this country abi? Shebi na this same country wey Fashola be governor and Osinbajo be commissioner dey tell am yes sir, today Fashola has to go through cabal to see Osinbajo. When I become Minister of State for petroleum, I go call that man and say oya wey my ticket money.