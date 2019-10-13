Ex-Gov Abubakar to Appeal Tribunal Judgement

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Unsatisfied with the outcome of the Election Petition Tribunal, immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has declared his intention to appeal the judgement.

The former governor who spoke through his Media Aide, Ali Mohammed Ali, declared that, “We are appealing judgment ….our lawyers have been instructed to file an appeal after studying judgement”.

While expressing optimism that the APC and himself will get judgement at the Appeal Court and reclaim the mandate given to them by the good people of the state, he however called on his teeming supporters across the state as well as other members of the APC to remain calm, law abiding citizens and should not do anything that will lead to the breach of peace in the state.

According to him, “We are peaceful and peace loving people in the APC, we believe in the rule of law and so we are going to tread the path of legal to reclaim the mandate massively given to us by the generality of the people of Bauchi state”.

The Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal had on Monday dismissed the petition brought before it by the former Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, and his party, APC seeking for his declaration as the duly elected Governor of the state and not Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and the PDP as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).