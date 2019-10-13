BUHARI – DINO, SHEGE!!!!!!

The best picture I have seen so far this year is the one that showed enfant terrible and senatorial noise maker Dino Melaye hailing and greeting our President after he presented the budget.

Why this picture is very iconic to me is that it promotes politics without bitterness. The names that Dino has called Buhari and the pepper Buhari through his guys has shown Dino – remember the jumping from the bus episode, etc. you will expect Dino to throw Buhari a bowl of water used to wash smelly fish and on Buhari’s side you will expect him to ask his boys to use cello tape to tie Dino to the wall while he spoke.

But from the picture I could see that this was not personal for the two great men. Dino in his position showed great respect and admiration for Buhari despite all still remains a great statesman and on Buhar’s side the admiration for this his violent critic was clear in the picture as he pointed at him and seemed to be saying – Dino, if I knock you ehn. And Dino will be saying ‘Rankadede no vex, man must chop na. For the rest of us, politics should be issue based and not played with rancour and violence. I think this picture should be enlarged and framed and put in every public building in the country to remind us all that politics should never be with bitterness. Thank you