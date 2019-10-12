Tukur, Ajibade Win, to Represent Nigeria in Portugal

International Pairs

With a combined score of 76-points over two days, the team of Ajibade Adeyinka and Raji Tukur stole the show at the national finals of this year’s International Pairs competition which holed out at the Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort on Sunday.

The duo defeated over 50 other pairs who took part in the two-day competition.

With the victory, Ajibade and Tukur would be representing Nigeria at the World Finals of International Pairs in Portugal in November. The team will enjoy an all expense paid trip to the world finals.

Excited by the honour of representing Nigeria, the duo promise to be worthy representatives saying they would work hard to make Nigeria proud among over 30-other countries that would take in the Portugal finals.

While describing their success as a good example of partnership that works, Ajibade said, “Everything worked in our favour this week. We were calm and the gods of golf was also with us. We were on the course for each other. That partnership was what gave us victory,”. .

Also speaking¸ Tukur added, “This is the best golf I have ever played in my life. My partner was my backbone. Honestly, I can’t ask for a better partner”.

Okey Igwe former Captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club also made history at the event shooting his first ever hole-in-one in a competitive event. It was also the first to be recorded in the Six year history of International Pairs in Nigeria.

While thanking every participant for their spirit of sportsmanship, International Pairs representative in Nigeria Remi Olukoya, said he will continue to work hard to improve on the quality of the tournament.

“We are not stopping here; we will continue to work hard to improve on the quality of the tournament. This year we have learnt something new”, he said.

The monthlong competition was supported by NCDMB, AirFranceKLM, CAP Plc, makers of Dulux Paint, Doll Designs, RwandAir, Ibom Air, UAC Foods and several Individuals.