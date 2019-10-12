Sadiya Farouq Denies Rumoured Marriage to Buhari

Bennett Oghifo



Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster and Management, Sadiya Umar Farouq has denied her rumoured planned marriage to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister, yesterday, stated on her twitter handle @sadiya_farouq that the news of her impending marriage trending on social media was fake, stating that it should be ignored.

Her said in her tweet that “There have been several speculation in media regarding marriage between myself and Baba Buhari. I will like to clarify this that me and Baba Buhari have been old time friends and Her Excellency Aisha is a good friend and a sister. I will like to maintain this good relationship.

“Dear Nigerians, please kindly ignore all rumours as this is not true. We are currently completely focused on making sure we have a better Nigeria. Let’s continue to pray for our dear country Nigeria. God bless.”