ORide  Restates  Commitment to Safety 

Motorbike hailing service, Oride, has restated its commitment to safety in its areas of operations as part of its responsibilities to the country.

The firm gave this reassurance when the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, paid a courtesy visit to its Lagos head office in Ikeja, recently.

Speaking during the visit, Country Manager of OPay, Iniabasi Akpan , stressed the objectives and vision of the company was to address transportation issues of getting people and goods to their destination, in a timely and safe fashion.

He said the firm had met its objectives within a short period it started operations in the country.

According to him, the company which has extended operations to cover South East and North, has been able to tackle the social and economic problems of unemployment, absorbing a good number of unemployed population into its system since inception in May this year.

Responding, Muazu assured of police support to ensure smooth running of the business.

He in particularly, praised the company on how its modus operandi had helped in great amount to curtail criminal acts and securing lives of lagosians.

“ORide ensures that riders are not only trained to international standards (and by third party verified trainers) but also undergo verifications processes before they join the programme. Some other processes include providing two guarantors and a riders license.

“I know for the riders, you are engaging them in training, you have do’s and don’ts for them and also know them very well. They aren’t like the regular bikers you see on the road and the business is well regulated. “

Earlier, Akpan intimated the police boss of some of the challenges confronting riders in the state, especially harassment from touts and appealed to the law enforcement agency to come to help to address the menace.