Joe Praize to Hold Concert

This October, brace up for live, unrestricted and resounding praise at Joe Praize’s Praise Ovation concert tagged: “The Praise of the Fourth Man,” is scheduled to hold at Loveworld Arena, Lekki, Lagos. Joe Praize is a music minister by the will of God, a worship leader, song writer and arranger, performing artiste, multiple award winner. His love of God and passion for the gospel is evident in the lyrics of his songs and the power in his ministrations on stage.

Joe Praize shared the vision and purpose behind the concept and everything to be expected from this great event: “It’s been 10 years for me and if you don’t tell about it no one would know. In 10 years, there are so many people who rose but five years down the line you can’t remember them. But in 10 years, God has been faithful and he has given me access to so many places. I’m a ministry person and when it comes to gospel music you would see the impact I have made. For me, it’s not just another event it’s special for me in every way. But the spirit of God gave me this idea which is the praise of the fourth man and many people keep wondering what it’s all about. So, a series of events led to the story of the event which would hold this month.” Praise Ovation marks 10 successful years since Joepraize began his music journey and it’s a commemoration of musical excellence so far. He assures everyone that the event will be marked by unusual praise. There will be no official guest artiste invited for the event because it is an exclusive Joe Praize music concert.

He added that, “I like to move with instructions that God gives me and not just move because I have to and once he gives I move wide because I know it’s good for me.”