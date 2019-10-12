Foundation Urges Govt to Integrate Education, Jobs into Security Measures

A non-governmental oganisation, The Sinachi Foundation, has called on government at all levels to integrate child education and job creation into their security plans, warning that out-of-school children were a time-bomb in any society.

Founder of the NGO, Mrs. Ifesinachi Ugwuonye Okechukwu, made the call at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the educational foundation at Amankwo Oghe, Ezeagu Local Government Area in Enugu State, saying that security measures must be holistic to yield the desired results.

While thanking the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s investments in the education sector and also appreciating the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Ike Ekweremadu for his scholarships and adult literacy programmes through the Ikeoha Foundation, Mrs. Ugwuonye-Okechukwu, however, stressed that the challenges in the education sector were too enormous to be left to government or persons in government.

“The results our Foundation is getting from the various interventions in the education in Ezeagu LGA and beyond, our scholarships and supports to pupils and students many of whom are university graduates today, are clear testimonies that we could all make our communities better by contributing our little quotas.

“We therefore encourage privileged persons to join hands so that we do what we can to help keep kids in school and out of the streets. We must all continue to work hard until no child is left behind. We believe that we are not doing well, until all of us are doing well”, she said.

Also speaking, the Founder of Chineme Foundation, Dr. Vitalis Okechukwu; the traditional ruler of Amankwo Oghe community, Igwe Crescent Obueke; and the Town Union President, Chief Julius Eze, commended The Sinachi Foundation for its contributions to human capital development in Amankwo Ogbe in particular and Ezeagu in general.

Dr. Okechukwu pledged that beyond support to healthcare, the Chineme Foundation would also continue to work with The Sinachi Foundation towards educational development in the rural areas.