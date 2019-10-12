Flood Submerges Akeredolu’s Mother’s Village

James Sowole in Akure



Hundreds of residents of communities in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State were rendered homeless sequel to flood that ravaged their houses.

Some of the communities ravaged by flood that followed torrential rain of several days included Igbotu, the hometown of the mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the Chairman of Eseodo Local Government, Mr. Omolewa Ojo and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Jimi Kufo.

Other affected communities are Igbobini, Iluagbo, Sabome, Inikorogha, Oboro, Ojuala, Ipoke and Igbekebo, the headquarters of the Eseodo Local Government.

Apart from the residents that were rendered homeless, all the roads linking the communities including Igbobini-Irele have been cut, forcing the people to use canoe to access their destinations.

The people who are predominantly of Apoi and Ijaw are now living in churches, schools and under tents erected on roads.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Mr. Ojo said thousands of the people in the local government had been rendered homeless because of the flood.

Ojo said many of the residents especially children had been trapped in their houses because of the flood.

He called on both the federal and state governments to come to their aids so that the people could live their normal lives.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kufo said the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) would soon distribute relief materials to the people.

Kufo cautioned people against building their house along canals just as he warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways.