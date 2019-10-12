Election Tribunal Affirms Gov Fintiri in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola



The Election Tribunal sitting in Yola, Adamawa State capital yesterday confirmed the victory of the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the last governorship election held in the state.

The All Progressives Congress ( APC) had challenged the victory of the PDP and it governorship candidate in the state before an election tribunal over non-compliance of the used of cards readers, over-voting in 385 polling units of 12 local government areas and among others.

However Justice AA Adebara, the lead judge of the Tribunal in his nine-hour verdict dismissed the suit filed by the APC for lack of substantial evidence to proof that there was over voting in these 385 polling units.

The Judge also dismissed the suit based on the fact that the APC’s governorship candidate, Ex-governor Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow the beneficiary of the suit was not included in the suit.

Justice Adebara further explained that even if the verdict was given in favour of the APC, it will be effort in futility because the party governorship candidate was not joined in the suit.

The lead counsel to the PDP, Mr. Ibrahim Mahmud Madaji expressed joy and thanked the court for standing on justice.

While Counsel of APC, Mr. Emem, Asuquo said they will go and study the verdict carefully before taking the next step

He confirmed that his client suit was dismissed by the tribunal.