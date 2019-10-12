21st Century Wins  Big at NTITA Awards 

Foremost Information Communication Technology (ICT), company, 21st Century Technologies (21 CTL), has emerged Integrated ICT Solutions Provider of the year at the Nigeria Tech Innovations and Telecom Awards (NTITA).

The Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of firm, Mr. Wale Ajisebutu, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

NTITA, an initiative of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCONl and Instinct Wave, is recognised to be the most celebrated industry award event, which has grown to be the Oscars of the ICT and Telecoms Industry, attracting top decision makers and companies in the sector.

According to President of ATCON, Olusola Teniola, the 2019 edition of the award had been packaged to showcase and reward individuals and corporate organisations that are changing the narratives of the Nigerian Telecom and ICT sector positively.

He noted that in particular, the award initiative sought to honour government institutions as well as telecom and IT companies that have championed innovation and creativity in the sector.

He said: “This innovation has impacted positively on the products and services being rendered by all these organisations and ATCON thought the only way to encourage further innovation in the industry is to reward those who are not resting on their oars but striving to make a difference in the sector

“Nigeria as a nation can only take advantage of the digital revolution that is going on in the world if more attention is given towards youth creativity and innovations, that guarantee maximum investment.

“It is believed that the adoption of creativity and innovation would automatically lead to further investment in the sector both locally and internationally.”

He further added that the Hall of fame was reserved for people who had made indelible marks in the development of the sector, while those who wear the cap only emerged after a rigorous selection exercise.

21CTL was founded and registered in 1997 and began operations in 1999, in the 20th Century.

The company obtained a Tier IV certification from Uptime Institute, the first in Africa to receive such. By the certification, the firm has become the most certified ICT firm in the country.

Other notable personalities who got inducted into the Hall of Fame were :Board Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe; the Secretary to the Government of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem and the Chairman, PPC Limited, Mr. Biodun Disu, were inducted in the Hall of Fame.