United Capital Celebrates Customers, Pledges Better Service Delivery

Goddy Egene

United Capital Plc, a leading investment banking group in Nigeria has joined the week long festivities to celebrate its customers and staff who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

Speaking on the development, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), United Capital Plc, Mr. Peter Ashade said: “We are super excited as another customer service week rolls in. Customer Service week provides a unique opportunity for us to showcase our gratitude to our esteemed customers for their continued patronage which has contributed to the sustained growth and development of the organisation. Our focus remains unchangeable to our customers which is, to continuously build and improve on our service delivery ensuring a magical experience at every touch point.”

“Great customer service is an integral part of our brand promise to our customers as we are constantly re-engineering our processes to focus on efficiency and prompt service delivery in the investment banking space. We aim to quickly and accurately resolve client issues and provide great service and support, while bringing about the magic of service to the fore.”

United Capital Plc is a leading financial services group in Africa focused on leveraging technology to empower businesses, individuals and governments with excellent financial services while contributing to economic growth and prosperity across Africa by supporting financial inclusion.

The company reported a revenue of N3.24 billion and profit before tax (PBT) of N1.99 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2019.

“We did deliver on our promise to improve performance in Q2 2019 and as can be gleaned from our numbers, we had a good outing in the quarter under review as Q2 2019 PBT grew by 27 per cent year-on-year on the back of the reduction in operating expenses which was the result of the various strategic initiative that we embarked on in the last quarter which was to reduce cost and increase our top line as a way of furthering our efficiency drive,” Ashade had said.