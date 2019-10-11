Star Lager Urges Super Eagles Ahead of Selecao Clash

As Super Eagles prepare for Sunday’s prestige friendly with Brazil in Singapore, the team’s lead supporting brand, Star Lager has urged the Nigerian side to scale the heights.

The Selecao opened their African challenge with a one-all draw with the Teranga Lions of Senegal ahead of the clash with Nigeria.

According to Portfolio Manager National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sarah Agha, an encounter with Brazil is a prestigious spectacle any day, anywhere and under any platform regardless that it is a friendly duel.

“The Brazilian team is known to be made up of high profile footballers, we in Star Lager, strongly believe that our stars in Super Eagles will also reach for the stars.”

She admitted that the Super Eagles, which coincidentally hit a milestone of 70 this year having been first assembled in 1949, may be in a rebuilding process after the last Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. She believes that the Brazil match is an opportunity for the emerging players in Eagles to showcase themselves.

“Our Victor Osimhen is already catching global attention following his scoring spree in the French Ligue 1. Even Neymar will not have failed to notice him.

“Maverick manager, Jose Mourinho has also given complements to Osimhen’s newfound form. I believe the match with Brazil on Sunday should be an opportunity for the emerging Nigerian players to prove their worth against the best team in the world’, she said.

Ever since Star Lager ventured into Nigerian football as the official beer of the Super Eagles, the national team’s profile has continued to rise and a solid fan base similar to the passion Nigerians attach to major football clubs in the European leagues has been achieved.

Through the Fan Park activation on match days, the stadium arena is now full of excitements for football fans to enjoy courtesy of Star Premium Lager beer.

Although Brazil are the most successful national team in the world having won the World Cup five times, Star Lager has made Nigerians to believe in Super Eagles to compete among the best. It was no fluke that Nigeria won bronze at the last AFCON in Egypt.