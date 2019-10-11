Rider Lotto to Empower Nigerian Youths

Mary Nnah

Executive Chairman, Ridersport Software Nigeria Limited (RSNL), Omoba Omotosho has said that the launch of Rider Lotto, a licenced company to operate online sports betting and games, will provide opportunity for Nigerians, especially the youths, to be gainfully engaged.

This is in terms of becoming approved agents, who are paid commissions on turnovers. He said further that apart from that, those that win Rider Lotto will alleviate poverty in their lives.

Speaking during the maiden draws of the prize for its daily million lotto which, took place in Lagos recently, Omotosho said the numbers are drawn from 1-49 and if they match six numbers of an individual, he/she will automatically become the jackpot winner of N1 million for the day, adding, “we also have other prizes in the sense that if you match three, four or five numbers, you are also a winner with just #100.”

Speaking further, he said, “After our licence, we went back to the drawing board to see how we can engineer products that would be acceptable to the Nigerian public, that would benefit Nigerian public and that would empower Nigerian youths in terms of being our agents who sell to the public.

“All you need to do is to go online to www.riderlottery.com, deposit your email, username, and password and submit and you can play at any time and at any place you want – in the comfort of your home and even in your office.”

While encouraging Nigerians to play Rider Lotto, Omotosho revealed that part of the proceeds goes for good courses , like building schools in the localities, empowerment and ensuring that the community is built upon wealth through sharing of the benefits of Rider Lotto.

“We have thought carefully that lottery as it is practiced all over the world is fun and entertaining. Lottery is not sports betting, lottery is where you generate your own memorable numbers like date of birth and other anniversaries”, he said.

“It is a pool of several players and where a power ball machine rolls out the numbers that detect the winners. The entertainer is able to relate with people at the grassroots and to let everybody know that playing rider lotto is fun and entertaining but you have to be above 18 to play Rider Lotto”, he noted.