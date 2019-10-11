No Replacement for Etebo, Aina as Eagles Begin Training for Brazil

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, opted not to replace Oghenekaro Etebo and Ola Aina who withdrew from the international friendly with Brazil scheduled for Sunday in Singapore.

Stoke City’s Etebo was the last minute withdrawal from the friendly yesterday as the 21 Eagles in camp in the Asian city-state had their first training session.

According to Media Officer of the team, Toyin Ibitoye, “all the 21 players here trained on Thursday morning and will train twice Friday. The official training session will take place on Saturday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1pm Nigeria time on Sunday.”

Rohr announced Aina’s withdrawal from the friendly on Wednesday as a result of injury.

The Franco-German already replaced defender Kenneth Omeruo with Tyronne Ebuehi, while Efosa Solomon-Otabor joined the camp following France-based Samuel Kalu’s unavailability.

Solomon-Otabor and forward Peter Olayinka are coming into the Nigeria senior camp for the first time ever while Ebuehi returns for the first time since the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Former junior international midfielder Ramon Azeez also makes a return, and defenders Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem, as well as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are back after missing the 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro last month.

21 EAGLES TO BATTLE BRAZIL

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Tyronne Ebuehi (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Anderson Esiti (PAOK Salonica, Greece); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Efosa Solomon-Otabor (PFC CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)