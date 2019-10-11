Nigerian Hopefuls Crash out of Lagos Open

Femi Solaja

Nigeria’s campaign at the ongoing Lagos Open tennis championship Future 3 at the Lagos Lawn Tennis court came to an end last night following the elimination of Joseph Imeh, Emmanuel Idoko, Blessing Samuel and Quadre Barakat Oyinlomo in their respective matches.

In less than 15 minutes, Nigerian Joseph Imeh retired in his match against number 7 seed Garanganga, Takanyi from Zimbabwe and the match ended 3-0 while on Court 1, top seed in men’s singles Tunisia’s Mansouri Skander beat Nigerian Idoko 7-5, 6-4 in the game that lasted 1h 15min.

Blessing Samuel was humbled by Samir Sandra of India in 6-0,6-0 game to complete the losing streak of Nigerian players in the annual tournament.

In other results, Number 4 seed Pichler David from Austria beat American Bushamuka William in straight set of 6-1,6-0 on Court 7 in a match that lasted 51min just as

Goveas Aryan, Number 8 seed defeated Cheruiyot Kevin from Kenya 6 -3, 6-2 in 1h 11mins on Court 5.

The first leg of the tournament will end tomorrow while the semifinal matches would be decided this morning along with the doubles events.

Heineken, the International premium lager beer is the main sponsor of the event this year.