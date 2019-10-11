Buhari Calls for Tougher Sanctions against Sexual Abuse

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja called for stricter laws against sexual harassment in Nigerian schools.

Reacting to recent revelations of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning in the country, Buhari said he was glad that revelations through undercover news reporting at the University of Lagos, had spurred an amendment to extant laws in the National Assembly.

According to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the president said such proposed amendments by the legislature would get his support as long as they conform with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The country must do more to address incidents of sexual violence, sexual abuses in our schools, discrimination, human trafficking and cultural practices that violate women’s rights,” the president was quoted as saying.

The statement added that the president urged law enforcement agencies and school administrators to take up such cases with every seriousness and ensure that perpetrators face the consequences of their actions.

Shehu also said the president advised victims of sexual harassment not to die in silence but report to the appropriate authorities.

“Survivors and their families must avoid cover up. They should be encouraged to come forth and report cases of abuses wherever and whenever they occur,” the president was further quoted.