Applauding the Giant Strides in Uzo Uwani

Gwiyi Solomon advances reasons for the remarkable development recorded in Uzo Uwani council of Enugu State

According to the words of Ronald Reagan, former president of the United States of America, “the greatest leader is not necessarily the one who does the greatest things. He is the one that gets the people to do the greatest things.”

In Enugu state, this is what is obtainable as it is no longer news that His Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuayi’s administration in the state is like a house built on unity, peace, justice, fairness, equal distribution of our commonwealth and all inclusiveness.

What is rather remarkable is replication of the above feats at the local government levels by the council bosses, in other to be at par with the state government’s avowal and commitment to ensure no part of the state is unfairly treated in the distribution of the state’s common patrimony.

The governor, whose sterling style of leadership has ensured security of lives and property of indigenes and residents of the state, has equally made Enugu the envy of other states in the Southeast, following his dedication to service and transformational leadership model in the state, which can be directly seen across the 17 LGAs in the state, as witnessed in the sterling qualities of the Uzo Uwani Council Chairman.

In Uzo Uwani LGA for example, where Barrister Fidelis Ani, Former Commissioner for Chieftaincy matters in the state and incumbent Chairman of the Rural Council epitomizes the scene as a meek, simple and easily accessible servant leader, Ugwuanyi’s administration has ensured, one can conveniently travel from Nsukka, bypassing Nkpologu, Uvuru through Ukpata, Adaba/Nkume to Umulokpa without hitches as graders have done enough justice to the route; unlike the previous years when it was a death trap.

Meanwhile, notably the Adani road, through Iggah/Ojoor has become “motorable” with commuters plying through Onitsha axis – and the ones going to different villages of Uzo Uwani now do so without encumbrances.

Presently, the road through Nsukka to Ugbene-Ajima, Nkpologu and other parts of Uzo-Uwani has been constructed, and the Governor has just given a nod to the company handling the same, to go ahead and crown the great work with asphalt; which if completed will open a new vista of life for the people of the area and travelers passing through the area.

Moreso, the Edem,/Ezikolo road through Nrobo is currently being graded; so as to ensure accessibility to the towns linking other villages of Uzo-Uwani without much ado and the usual fanfare that greats awarding and execution of developmental projects in Nigeria .

On security, the dreaded “Isiawo” guys and even the then life threatening “Malaysian boys” who had been plying their trades of atrocious manhandling of the people at the Abbi/Nimbo axis of the LGA have been demystified, since government rose to its responsibility to protect lives and property of its citizens.

So, why are the people not applauding and celebrating these uncommon feats?

In the past two years, Barr. Ani’s government has been paying salaries without backlogs; he has even paid the accumulated debts of the LGA valued at N111 million without making such gargantuan feat public.

At present, there is no single worker being owed either his salary or otherwise, following his Excellency’s directive that no government worker should be owed a dime as workers deserve their wages.

While there were unprepared interventions that went unreported while the Barr. Fidelis administration lasted in the past two years such as collapsing of Igga Bridge and it is urgent government intervention, the blowing off of the legislative quarters of Uzo Uwani and it’s prompt and timely renovation. There was also fixing of boreholes in Ugbene Ajima and Uvuru while that of Nrobo is under construction without making such public.

This is simply because Barr. Fidelis Ani, a protege and thorough groomed Servant Leader, under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led people oriented governance is not just a simple, intellectually-driven and humble leader of the local government council, but typifies and embodies what one can best describe as ‘a leader who leads his people from within’; so as to ensure their pulse and heartbeats are inculcated into government projects.

His style of leadership in the local council, which is a direct influence of His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s purposeful and responsive administration in the state has no doubt, endeared the council boss to every Tom, Dick and Harry in the LGA; thereby, ensuring and guaranteeing the present unity among the stakeholders of Uzo Uwani LGA who have in the recent past, formed a united front; to ensure even development and speedy growth of the LGA.

However, the great and elated people of Uzo Uwani are hopeful that when the early days of December, 2019 comes – exactly next two months, the two years memorable administration of Barr. Fidelis Ani as council chairman of Uzo Uwani LGA will be written on the marbles of both history and posterity for men and women of good conscience to judge.

In the next two months when the file and rank in Uzo Uwani LGA will throng the local council headquarters of Uzo Uwani (Akiyi Umulokpa autonomous community precisely) to evaluate the scorecard of one of their best hands and one of its finest in Barr. Fidelis Ani, I am sure the agrarian rural council dwellers will come smooching and canoodling with the council head in appreciation for remaining true to genuine service delivery in the past two years.

Barr. Fidelis repents simplicity, humility, credibility and accountability.

*Solomon writes from Uzo Uwani LGA of Enugu state