APC Group Elects New Leadership

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The forum of Non-National Working Committee (NWC) members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected new leaders to pilot the affairs of the forum.

The Chairman of the Forum, Nelson Alapa, who addressed a press conference on yesterday at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, asked the party stakeholders to ensure that all vacant positions in the APC filled appropriately to guarantee equity and fairness, especially the reconstitution of the Board of Trustees or National Elders Council of the party.

Alapa stated: “It is disheartening that the NWC has usurped completely powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC). The negative effects of this are currently hitting back to all levels of the party and portend serious dangers to the stability, coherency, unity, loyalty, commitment and preparedness for continuity in governance.

“As provided in the 2014 APC constitution as amended, Article 11 (Party Organs) National Executive Committee (NEC) members, which this forum falls, is the third highest organ after the National Convention and Board of Trustees and takes precedent before the National Working Committee (NWC).”

Alapa, therefore, called on all the key stakeholders of the party to ensure that Board of Trustees/National Elders Council as the case maybe is constituted within a reasonable time frame to enhance party’s status and operational efficiency.

The APC’s non-NEC members’ forum consists of elected National Executive Committee members excluding the party principal officers at the national level.

Meanwhile, the former chairman of the forum, Nasiru Danu, has been appointed the forum’s grand patron.

Danu said he remained a committed member of APC and the forum and promised to do everything possible to support the NWC to build more bridges for APC.