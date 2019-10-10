One Dead as Gunmen Abduct Family Members in Abuja

From Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A local security guard was fatally shot, while three members of a family were kidnapped in Dafara community, Abuja by a group of gunmen dressed in military uniform.

THISDAY checks gathered that the abduction was carried out on Wednesday night in the village that is incidentally about a kilometre from Pegi community, also in Kuje Area Council, where nine persons were declared missing, during a dusk raid on Monday night.

Reports said the gunmen abducted an officer of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), his wife and one of his children at Dafara about 8.50 p.m.

Various sources in Dafara revealed Thursday that the abducted man, an Assistant Commander in NSCDC, is named Nicholas.

The attackers later escaped through the bush path after kidnapping their victims.

A resident of Dafara community, Shedrack Musa, confirmed the abduction.

He said a member of the local security outfit, named, Williams, was killed during the attack, when some vigilance group members attempted to foil the abduction plot.

Musa, said that the gunmen gained access to the NSCDC officer’s apartment by opening fire on the door.

He was later abducted along side his wife and one of his children.

“They (kidnappers) were dressed in army uniforms. They shot sporadically into the air to scare the residents and vandalised the security lock to the NSCDC’s officer house and took him away with his wife and one of their children, after gaining access into their house,” Musa said.

He said the local security were attracted to the scene by the sound of the gunshots.

He added it was in the process that one of the guards was shot when the kidnappers opened fire.

The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Taiwo Aderibigbe, described the latest incident that happened barely 78 hours after nine persons were abducted in Pegi as unfortunate.

“Abuja is under siege, that is just the truth of matter as some people are playing politics with our lives, which is uncalled for, “Aderibigbe lamented.

When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manza, said the command would issue a statement regarding the latest kidnap incident at Dafara.