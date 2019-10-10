Ogunwale Advocates for Exercise to Improve Life Expectancy

Ayodeji Ake

The Founder of I-fitness centre, Mr Folusho Ogunwale, has called on Nigerians to engage in regular exercise, saying it can help improve life expectancy in the country.

Ogunwale at the unveiling of the firm’s branch in Ikeja recently, said it was unfortunate that many Nigerians do not understand the importance of exercise, saying many people have replaced it with the daily stress lifestyles.

“We are unveiling this facility being our eighth location. We are trying to make fitness common; we believe that we need to bridge a gap in terms of health and fitness to make it known among Lagosians.

“It is a lifestyle, it is supposed to be something we do daily, irrespective of our busy schedules.

“Physical fitness has a lot to do with life expectancy in the country. When people are not conscious of the importance of exercise, they live their lives in a way that their health begins to decline.

“When people fail to do regular exercise, it results in high blood pressure, diabetes even at a younger age. What we are trying to do is to raise the awareness on the importance of exercise.

“This way, premature deaths and diseases will be far away from those that regularly engage in regular exercise,” Ogunwale said.

He urged Nigerians not to wait till they are down with sicknesses before knowing the value of physical fitness.

He added that one of the ways to address the problem was by having internal quality control materials of known standards, as well as external quality assurance programme and ensuring efficiency in both the technical and human capacity.