Niger, Bandits’ Peace Deal Collapses, as Hoodlums Invade Villages

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The peace deal between the Niger State government and bandits has collapsed following the sacking of over 1,580 villagers from their ancestral homes late Wednesday night.

The government had under the peace deal released 13 bandits, while 35 others had laid down their arms. Government also promised to resettle the repentant bandits.

However, it was gathered that operating under the cover of darkness, the bandits invaded Jaramaya village near Allawa in Shiroro Local Government sacking the villagers from their homes.

Though it was gathered that no life was lost in the invasion, the villagers were reported to have fled to Allawa, the headquarters of the district for their safety.

“Other communities in the district like Batorun jatau and Bataron Waziri were also attacked and sacked,” an eyewitness told THISDAY in Minna Thursday.

The bandits were said to have dispossessed of the villagers valuable items including harvested crops, it was further gathered.

The District Head of Allawa, Alhaji Ibrahim Salihu, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, saying that those displaced are now in Allawa town.

Salihu pleaded with the state government and security agencies to come to the aid of his people by sending armed security men to the area.

The police however said they are yet to be informed of the incident.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, who coordinated the peace deal, was not available for comment.