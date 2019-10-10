Neglect of Herdsmen Reason for Banditry in Katsina, Says Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has attributed banditry and other security challenges that have hitherto bedevilled the state to the systematic neglect of herdsmen by successive governments and the inability to provide social amenities to their communities.

He said although the state government had been able to successfully persuade the herdsmen to renounce their criminal acts and embrace peace, the government must however put in place the structures that would sustain the peace permanently.

Masari, in a statement issued to THISDAY on Thursday by his Director of Media and Publicity, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, said the herders complained of abandonment by successive administrations, with no government presence to give them any sense of belonging as citizens of Nigeria.

He added that after the government’s dialogue with the commanders of the bandits in the eight affected local government areas nearly two months ago, kidnapping and other forms of banditry have completely stopped in the state.