Lagos to Implement Policy on Sexual Education

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Commissioner, Ministry of Youths and Social Development, Lagos State, Mr. Segun Dawodu has revealed the state’s willingness to implement the policy on sexual education across gender.

Making the disclosure in a media briefing in Lagos recently, he said the state opted for the 2019 National Youth Policy with a view to entrenching a sustainable youth agenda that would birth and enhance their quality of life.

He said: “This document outlines the range of activities necessary to translate the youth policy into feasible programmes for the overall benefits of our youths.

“The action plan and implementation strategy contain well laid out and focused programmes structured to reflect the specific goals and objectives of the Lagos State youth policy.”

The commissioner, however, noted that social economic issues, new and innovative opportunities and peculiarities of the state made a review of the existing policy inevitable and essential.

He said the policy document was intended to translate the plan into action, adding that the focus was on key strategy areas, goals, objectives, activities and verifiable outcomes.

“Adolescent and young people are a vulnerable segment of the population susceptible to violence, abuse, exploitation and harmful health consequences due to poor sexual and reproductive health decision or choice,” he added.

According to the 2006 census, a third of Nigerian population are young people aged 10 to 24 years while the population of the Nigeria youth is projected to exceed 57million by 2025.

He said: “The factor responsible for poor health status of adolescent and young people in Nigeria include inadequate access to health information and service, poverty and inadequate gender norm.

“Conservative social norms also contribute to a lack of knowledge and awareness about puberty, sexuality and basic human rights, which have been shown to endanger the health and welfare of young people,” he said.

Speaking also, the Permanent Secretary, MYSD, Mrs. Yewande Falugba, said the framework was a holistic and integrated document that required the support and active involvement of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

She continued: “The involvement of youths organisations, the private sectors, the civil society and the public in the implementation and realisation of the 15 thematic areas of intervention identify as priority for youth development in the policy is required.”