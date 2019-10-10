Inlaks Wins At Temenos MEA Partner Awards

Inlaks, one of the leading systems integrator in sub-Saharan Africa, has added to a streak of wins this year with two more endorsements at the just concluded Temenos Middle East and Africa (MEA) Partners Conference and Awards, which held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently.

The awards, “Best Implementation Africa” and “Temenos Learning Community Most Improved” weremgiven by its partner organisation, Temenos.

Receiving the award, Executive Director, Inlaks, Olufemi Muraino, noted the peculiarity of the awards received. According to him, “Inlaks is being recognised for an outstanding ability to implement solutions and for the second time for its contribution to Temenos’ learning community. Our partnership with Temenos has brought nothing but immense success and achievement for us as a team, Inlaks continues to walk hand in hand with Temenos to provide undeniable core banking value to our customers in the African region and it is an honor to be recognised by our partners for the incredible work done by the Inlaks team.”

Managing Director, Africa Operations, Inlaks, Femi Adeoti, who was also in attendance, shared his remarks on the awards, extoling those behind the scenes who made the recognition possible while appreciating Temenos for distinguishing great work amongst their partners.

“With innovation being one of our key core values, he continued, the need to continuously expand the knowledge base of the organization is of utmost priority to us, hence the strides taken to obtain the upgrade certification from Temenos and ultimately provide exceptional service to our customers,” Muraino added.

Inlaks has been a major distributor and reseller of Temenos T24 Core Banking System in sub-Saharan Africa for the past 20 years. T24 is an open, scalable and customisable core banking application, ranked as the number one end-to-end banking software application by the IBS Intelligence Sales League.