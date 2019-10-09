Bandits Kill Three Women in Plateau Village

Three women have been confirmed dead after they were shot by gunmen in Vatt community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A youth leader in the community, Dalyop Solomon, in Jos yesterday that the victims were killed while they were harvesting tomatoes in their farms on Monday evening.

He gave the names of the deceased women as Tabitha Joro Dung, Ngo Yop Gwom Pam and Zong adding that their corpses had been deposited in the mortuary in the locality.

Solomon said, “Our people are mourning because suspected armed Fulani militias invaded a tomatoes farm where local women were harvesting the crops at Vatt Community of Foron District, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State.

“As a result, three women namely, Tabitha Joro Dung, Ngo Yop Gwom Pam, and Zong Peter were shot dead by the marauders

“As I talk with you, their corpses have been deposited in a mortuary. It is really very sad.”

He added that security agencies had visited the place and had promised to fish out those behind the dastardly act.