Taraba Killings: DHQ Panel Recommends Further Investigation of Indicted  Soldiers

Kingley Nwezeh in Abuja

The panel set up by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) to unravel the circumstances sorrounding the killing of three police detectives and two civilians by soldiers in Taraba State has recommended further investigation of indicted culprits.

A statement issued by DHQ said those indicted should be brought to book in accordance with extant laws.

The Board of Inquiry recommended that the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police Force should further investigate Captain Tijani Balarabe, Sergeant Ibrahim Mohammed, Corporal Bartholomew Obanye, DCO Ibi Police Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aondoona Iorbee, and Inspector Aliyu Dadje for complacency and necessary disciplinary measures.

Details later…