Sagay, Others for FLAG’IT App Lauch

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Convener of the Corruption Not in My Country Project, is set to launch a new mobile and web application device designed to empower Nigerians to report corruption. The app would be launched on October 10, 2019, in Abuja.

The Report-Corruption-App, called FLAG’IT, a project initiated by the Foundation is funded by the John.D and Catharine. T. MacArthur Foundation to further promote anti-corruption fight in Nigeria by working with public institutions to open us their processes for transparency, accountability and excellent service delivery.

With FLAG’IT App, citizens shall be able to report and document their experiences around corruption and engage with government officials on issues bordering service delivery and corrupt practices across the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, will deliver the keynote address at the event, while the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Mr. Dapo Olorunyomi; Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, Corp Marshal of Federal Roads Safety Corps; Dr. Kole Shettima, Co-Director on Nigeria and Africa Director, MacAuthur Foundation; Oliver Stolpe, Country Representative, United Nations Office On Drugs and Crime, and Simon Kolawole, Founder of The Cable Online Newspaper are also billed to speak at the event.

Last September, the Akin Fadeyi Foundation announced a strategic collaboration with the FRSC on the Report-Corruption-App and expressed strong confidence that the birthing of the App was the beginning of a reawakening of the consciousness of Nigerian citizens to combat corruption.

In announcing this forthcoming unveiling of the App, Founder and Executive Director, Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Mr. Akin Fadeyi said, “We are trying to explore a technology-driven approach and empower citizens’ to report corruption. Through this, we hope to stimulate accountability and inspire confidence in our public institutions. The FLAG’IT App is a valuable tool in our ambitious quest for a corrupt-free public service.”

Group Organises eGovernment Forum DigiServe Network Services Limited in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communication Technology, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Association of Telecoms companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), will be holding a one day conference to discuss how technology adoption in government can boost government IGR, enhance government service delivery and reduce unemployment in the country.

With the theme: eGovernment: Powering Governance with ICT, the conference also provides an opportunity for the stakeholders to discuss the recently approved National eGovernment plan and parley on how to remove the barriers militating against the growth of the Nigerian telecoms and ICT sector.

According to the Executive Chairman of DigiServe Network Services Limited, Mr. Lanre Ajayi, the Nigeria eGovernment conference would provide a platform where government officials and experts in various specialisations in ICT can interact, share perspective and develop roadmap to mainstreaming ICT in various departments of government. He assured Nigerians that the conference would not just be another talk shop, but an avenue to proffer practical solutions to real-life problem.

The conference, which is scheduled to hold on October 24, in Lagos, has attracted top government officials and major players in the private sector. The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is expected to deliver the opening speech as the host governor, while the Chairman, Board of Directors, MTN, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, would present the keynote address. Other keynote presenters include the Chairman, Board of Directors, Zenith Bank, Mr. Jim Ovia,; Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Chairman Joint Tax Board (JTB), Dr. Babatunde William Fowler and the Minister for Communications Technology, Dr. Ali Isa Ibrahim Pantami.