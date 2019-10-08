House to Appeal Restraining Order on Edo Assembly Crisis

The leadership of the National Assembly has said it is worried over a High Court order that restrained it from taking over the legislative duties of the Edo State House of Assembly.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila disclosed this in Abuja during a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and the Progressive Governors’ Forum.

Gbajabiamila hinted that the leadership of the National Assembly will appeal the court judgment that restrained the lawmakers from interfering in the affairs of Edo state House of Assembly.

The Progressive Governors’ Forum was led to the meeting by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu.

The governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the meeting include: Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Dr. Kayode Fayemi(Ekiti), Mallam Nasir Elrufai (Kaduna), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Mohammed Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Sani Bello (Niger), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak (Kwara) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo). The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, represented the governor.

It would be recalled that both chambers of the National Assembly had in June resolved to take over the legislative duties of the Edo State House of Assembly following the crisis that emanated when nine lawmakers loyal to Governor Obaseki were secretly inaugurated by the Governor on June 17, while others were left out.