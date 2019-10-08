Alleged Assault: Senate Receives Ad-hoc Committee Report on Senator Abbo

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday received the report of its bipartisan ad-hoc committee on the alleged assault on a nursing mother by Senator Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North).

The upper chamber had in June set up the committee to probe the alleged Senator’s assault on the the woman at an adult toy shop in Abuja in early May shortly before the inauguration of the Ninth Senate on June 9.

Chairman of the committee and former governor of Ebonyi state, Senator Sam Egwu, laid the report at plenary.

The report was, however, not subjected to debate by the Senators.

Details later…