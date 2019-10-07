RTC Advisory Appoints Nwani Managing Consultant 

Fred Ojeh

RTC Advisory Limited, a consulting firm, has announced the appointment of Dr. Vincent Nwani as the new Managing Consultant. He becomes the second Managing Consultant of the firm after 18 years of its operation.

Prior to his appointment, Nwani served at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) as Director where he supervised research, business policy advocacy and training services of the chamber for about seven years.

Before joining LCCI, he served as the head of research at First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Economist and Investment Executive at BGL Group Plc and Consulting Executive at Magnartis Finance & Investment Limited.

Nwani, earned his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Economics from Monarch Business School in Switzerland, Master and Bachelor of Science (M.Sc & B.Sc) Degrees in Economics from the University of Ibadan and University of Port Harcourt respectively.

Nwani, is a proven leader and has built a profound track record in the Nigerian private sector as an economist, business/investment strategist, project specialist, trade facilitator, policy analyst and a seasoned research fellow over the last 15 years.

Speaking on his appointment, Nwani said, “I am happy to lead RTC Advisory and I am confident that together with the innovative team and our stakeholders, we will build on the existing legacy of the firm and position it for more growth and sustainability.”

Commenting on the appointment, the Pioneer Chief Executive Officer and Founder, RTC Advisory, Mr. Opeyemi Agbaje said: “We are confident that RTC will benefit from Dr. Nwani’s creative insights and specialised approach as we continue to advance our strategic goal of wealth creation by positioning governments and private institutions in Nigeria and ultimately in West African sub-region.

“His ideals are exactly what RTC needs as it enters its next chapter of expanded impact, institutionalisation, intelligence and thoughts leadership, broader frontier and strategic alliance even as we elevate the quality of policies & value delivery, products and services to the highest level attainable riding on best of advisory/consulting practice. We count on the continued support of our esteemed clients and other stakeholders and invite all to join us in welcoming Dr. Nwani on board.”