Intrigues, Excitement as Nigerian Favourite, Mercy Eke Wins 2019 Big Brother Show

Chiemelie Ezeobi

As the curtains dropped on the Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) reality television show yesterday in Lagos, 26-year-old Mercy Eke, won the coveted grand prize.

After spending 99 days in the house, the winner, Eke, also fondly called Lamborghini went home with N30million cash prize and other gifts worth N30 million including a brand new Innoson Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Eke was Nigeria’s choice out of the five finalists- Mike, Omashola, Seyi and Frodd and 21 other housemates who went into the house for a shot at the top.

This year, the show aired from June 30 and was tagged ‘Pepper Dem’, saw many twists, strikes, disqualification, evictions and introduction of five new contestants- Joe, Venita, Enkay, Elozonam and Cindy.

Over 99 days that the show lasted, the housemates were evicted in this order: Avala and Isilomo, then Ella, Tuoyo, Nelson, Thelma, Jeff, Joe, Enkay, Gedoni, Jackye, Esther, Sir Dee, Venita, Khaki, Cindy, Elo, Ike and Diane.

Meanwhile, the events that led to grand finale started at exactly 7.20 p.m when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu walked up the stage to a loud round of applause.

By 7.26pm, Obi-Uchendu crossed over to the house to give the housemates a message from ‘Big Brother’, who urged them to revel in their growth as they go forth to shine in the world.

A musical interlude saw Tiwa Savage perform her two singles to the delight of the teeming crowd.

At 7.50pm, Obi-Uchendu announced Mike Edwards as the overall winner of the Bet9ja Friday Night Games which earned him N2million.

At 7.47 p.m, Obinna from Deloitte walked in with the envelope with the names of the housemates in their winning order.

Seyi Awolowo was the first housemate to be evicted at 7.53p.m. and he was followed by Omatshola at 7.57p.m., making them the fourth and third runner ups respectively.

They were respectively taken down memory lane from their first day in the house till the present, as well as a general recap of some of the major happenings in the house within 99 days.

Another musical interlude saw Jude Abaga popularly known as M.I thrill the guests before another eviction saw Frodd leave the house at 8.27p.m, making him the second runner up.

At this point, dance hall singer, Patoranking took to the stage with his dancers, who wowed the crowd with their dance moves.

The next agenda saw the remaining two housemates leave the house for the last time and head for the live stage, where the winner would be crowned.

At exactly 9.29pm, Eke was announced winner having scored 41.77 per cent, while Mike scored 19.94 per cent and Frodd, Omashola and Seyi scored 16.46 per cent, 11.58 per cent and 10.25 per cent respectively.

Aside the N30million cash prize and N25 million SUV, she will be rewarded with a Travelbeta trip to Dubai, a Scanfrost electronic home make-over, a year’s supply of Pepsi, Indomie and Munch it.

The winner will also get One Africa Fest VVIP experience, a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone and a bonus prize of two VIP Tickets to watch a European Football final game LIVE, courtesy BET9ja, the major sponsor.