Emzor Celebrates Oshoala on Her New Appointment as Falcons’ Captain

Super Falcons new Captain, Asisat Oshoala, has been described as a great role model to young women in the country.

The FC Barcelona Ladies forward, who is going to lead the Nigerian senior ladies team against Cote d’Ivoire today in a must-win Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying match at the Agege Stadium in Lagos was celebrated by Emzor Pharmaceutical yesterday.

Speaking at the renewal of Oshoala’s contract as Emzor Brand Ambassador as well as to celebrate her appointment as Falcon’s captain yesterday, Managing Director /CEO of Emzor Pharmaceutical, Stella Okoli, described the multiple winner of the African Footballer of the Year as a worthy role model.

“Oshoala is an inspiring young woman, who is also a great role model to young women is Nigeria. We are very proud of all her accomplishments and effort towards encouraging under-privileged girls through her foundation. “This is one of the reasons why we are renewing her contract today as Emzor Brand Ambassador so that she can continue helping girls in need,” observed the Emzor chief executive.

Also speaking on the company’s sponsorship of the Super Falcons and the Super Eagles, Emzor’s Brand and Marketing Manager, Mark Redgaurd stressed that they have been at it for over five years.

“At Emzor, we are big supporters of sport development among females in Nigeria, which is why for about five years, we have continued to sponsor the national football teams, including Super Eagles and Super Falcons,” he added.

Born and brought up in the Ikorodu suburb of Lagos, Nigeria, Asisat Oshoala began her career at FC Robo in Mushin area of Lagos before her move to Rivers Angels where she emerged as the best player in the Nigeria Women Professional Football League.

Oshoala has several best player awards both locally and at the global level, making her one of Nigeria’s best ever female footballer.

Her foundation has been impacting positively in the lives of girl-child in the state.

The Asisat Oshoala Foundation is to hold its annual Football4girls initiative for this year between December 20 and 24 at the Campos Mini Stadium on Lagos Island. The foundation has partnered the Barca Lagos Academy for technical support ahead of the 2019 football clinic for girls in Lagos. Three outstanding girls will be awarded scholarships into the Barca Lagos Academy as part of her contribution to help give their careers a lift.