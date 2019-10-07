EKEDC Marks Customer Service Week

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has kicked off its 2019 Customer Service Week (CSW).

The Disco disclosed this at a press conference at the weekend, held in Lagos.

The theme of the 2019 Customer Service Week is: “The Magic of Service.”

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of EKEDC, Engr Adeoye Fadeyibi, who spoke to journalists emphasised the importance of the customer service week.

He said: “The week is an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate our most important stakeholders, that is, our customers.

“Without our customers, we won’t be in business. It is also an opportunity to celebrate our staff who are our internal customers because they work effortlessly to ensure we achieve our goals.”

When asked by journalists about EKEDC’s CSR initiatives and customer compliance with their obligations, Fadeyibi said: “We have partnered with many orphanages as part of our CSR. We did a school feeding programme recently which has continued into this new session, we have partnered with Ikoyi prisons to supply relief materials to inmates, we also involve ourselves with sports and youth development and one of our beneficiaries just won the just concluded squash competition in Abeokuta.

“We have a tennis event sponsored by us at Ikoyi club among others”.

“Lagos Waste Management Agency, Wayref Foundation have benefitted from our CSR and we have initiated a partnership with Nigerian Immigration Service.”

He appealed to customers to fulfil their obligations as the company improves on the quality of services provided.

Fadeyibi, disclosed that customer-centricity was an integral part of the company’s growth strategy which has helped in improving its image and service delivery.

On her part, the head of the customer service department of EKEDC, Ms. Iyiola Ezichi said: “The week will be full of activities ranging from CSR activities to customer and staff awards night.

“We are not going to only celebrate our customers but our staff; especially the ones that support our customer service delivery.”