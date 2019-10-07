Ecobank Creates Awareness about Cancer

Nume Ekeghe

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Ecobank Nigeria has committed to supporting awareness on cancer and other non-communicable diseases in the next three years.

The Managing Director, Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Patrick Akinwuntan, said this at the weekend, at the bank’s cancer awareness walk in Lagos.

He said the bank chose to support the cause because of its mortality rate and the need to encourage people to carry out period check up to prevent the disease.

He said this year, the bank would financially support some cancer patients nationwide and as well as cancer prevention awareness campaigns.

He said: “We started the Ecobank day in 2013, where we picked the first Saturday of every October to come together across our 36 countries to pick an item where we can add value to the society.

“This year, we decided that non-communicable diseases deserve to be highlighted.

“For three years, we are going to focus on preventing non communicable diseases and this year we are focusing on cancer.

“For us, we want people to know the importance of early detection, paying attention to it and treating it early is very critical to good health and to have early detection, you need to go for check-ups.”

Speaking further, he said: “For us, across all the venues today, we are offering either subsidised or free check-ups for all participants, work force, family and friends in order to check our health status and take care of early prevention.”

“And for those that cancer impact is much higher; we would bring people together to contribute money to support them as they go through their treatment.

“So for us in Ecobank Nigeria, you can go to our mobile app and you would see under our pay bills Ecobank cares and you are able to contribute so we support people battling cancer.”