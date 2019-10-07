Dare Bans Federations from Operating Bank Accounts in Presidents’ Name  

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has insisted on the adherence to the code of governance banning National Sports Federations from owning a bank account in the name of their federation presidents.

He issued the directive over the weekend during a meeting with the Federation of Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) of the ministry at MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Director of FEAD, Mrs Tayo Oreweme, had lamented that non-adherence to Code of Governance of 2017 was responsible for the controversies rocking some sports federations. Dare said the code of governance which the sports federations subscribed to should be abided with as part of measures to enhance transparency in sports administration.

He also impressed it on the federation Secretaries-General that they have a to duty ensure that sports federations are not run as personal empires.

“No bank account should be in a federation president’s name. This administration is clear about its anti-corruption policy. Let us start to do things differently. Federations do not belong to presidents. Their mandates derive from the ministry, which has the responsibility to ensure that they do not go against this mandate. This administration is clear about this,” Dare said.

He also disclosed that he plans to sensitise the federation presidents and board members on the need to uphold the code.

In a related development the Nigeria Police Force has committed to increasing security cover for stadia and youth centres in the country to guard against vandalisation.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, gave the assurance at a meeting with Dare at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The minister had lamented about the vandalisation of the stadia across the country, owing to inadequate security, while noting that materials for the planned renovation of the facilities may also get stolen if the appropriate steps were not taken to safeguard them.

All of us are into sports. Concerning the security and other innovative things you came up with, it is something we have to support 100 per cent. We will create a unit to coordinate all the needs of the ministry for protecting facilities.” Adams assured.