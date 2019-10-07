Dana Air Partners NESG

Chinedu Eze

Dana Air has announced that it is partnering with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) towards the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit holding in Abuja, from today.

The theme for this year’s Summit is “Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears,” and the focus is to set a new agenda for Nigeria “as we usher in the next industrial revolution and mark a critical strategic shift to a competitive private sector economy by 2050,”

President Muhammadu Buhari, was expected to declare the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit open.

“There will be main plenary sessions, parallel breakout sessions, industry breakfast meetings, the annual Start-up Pitching and Venture Networking session as well as other activities to mark our Silver Jubilee.

“As an Anniversary Event, NES #25 is unique because it marks a major milestone in our history of productive, robust and impactful public-private dialogues.

“Therefore, it is not just an opportunity to assess our progress and impact but, even more importantly, to project into the future,” the statement signed by Dana Air spokesman, Kingsley Ezenwa stated.

It noted that as airline partner of the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit, Dana Air would provide complimentary tickets and a special discount to guests and delegates to facilitate their transportation to the summit in Abuja.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.