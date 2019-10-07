Again, Bandits Kill One, Abduct Four in Kaduna Community

By John Shiklam in Kaduna A man was killed while four others were abducted in the early hours of Monday, when gunmen invaded Anguwan Barau, Udawa community in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident came three days after the abduction of six female students and two members of staff of Engravers College, Kakau Daji, also in the local council area.

A resident of the community said the bandits arrived the community at about 4:00am and were shooting sporadically.

He said one person was killed during the attack, while four persons, including the wife of the pastor of Godiya Baptist Church in the community were taken away.

According to him, “This morning at about 4:00am, gunmen attacked our community and abducted four people and killed one person.

“They were many and were shooting indiscriminately when they came and people started running for safety. The kidnappers are yet to communicate with us.

“Those abducted include, Mrs. Jummai Ido, the wife of the Pastor of Godiya Baptist Church Angwan Barau Udawa; Mr. Luka Auta, Mr. Sale Auta and Mr. Yakubu Audu while Mr. Ezra Haruna was killed.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo, did not respond to text messages sent to his mobile phone on the incident.

Kaduna is one of the states grappling with security challenges, occasioned by kidnappings and banditry, especially in communities and along the dreaded Kaduna-Abuja road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road.