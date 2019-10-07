AAAN Holds 14th Edition Of LAIF Awards

” The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) has announced plans to hold its 14th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) awards.

This was announced in a statement signed by AAAN Publicity Secretary, Jenkins Alumona. The 2019 LAIF Awards, according to the statement, will hold on 14 December at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, with the theme: “Tori Tori of LAIF”.

The LAIF Awards, which commenced in 2006, was instituted by the AAAN with the aim of recognising, rewarding and fostering creative excellence in all areas of marketing communications.

The statement quoted Chairman, LAIF Management Board and AAAN Vice President, Steve Babaeko, as saying that this year’s awards will be centred on storytelling and the authenticity of the African story.

The organisers disclosed that the awards will have three major events, namely the LAIF Seminar/Exhibition, Young LAIFERS Competition and the LAIF Awards Dinner.

The LAIF Seminar/Exhibition is expected to attract practitioners and non-practitioners from the marketing community, who will have an opportunity to engage with local and international brand luminaries as they provide in-depth insight into key marketing and marketing communications challenges and proffer solutions to the posers identified.

The Young LAIFERS competition is a creative contest organised to discover and promote young talents within the industry and among students of higher institutions, while the LAIF Awards dinner will bring together captains of the industry, business leaders and policymakers alike to celebrate the industry’s best of creativity, innovation and promotion of excellence in brand development strategies.

Speaking on the importance of the event, AAAN President, Ikechi Odigbo, noted that the LAIF Awards is the most credible creative rating in the Nigeria creative industry. He also stated that the awards will be expanded to accommodate entries from West Africa by next edition, with the aim of making it an event celebrating the best of creativity on the African continent in the foreseeable future.