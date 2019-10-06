TONYE COLE – THAT SUIT

Life can never be fair. Tonye Cole come upstage me for my book launch. So Sunday was the day I was launching my new book Aaarrgghhh at the prestigious Civic Center in Victoria Island. Chief Emeka Anyaoku was the Chairman and was supported by Her Excellency Mrs Onari Duke. Other prominent people in attendance included Mr. Akin kekere Ekun, Chief J.K. Randle, Collins Chikeluba, Chike Ogeah, Femi Tejuoso, Soni Irabor, Gabriel Ogbechie and Dr Rueben Abati who gave a beautiful review of the book.

That was how as the show was going on, Mr. Cole walked in. At first I thought it was Michael Jackson come to life. The suit was powdery blue with waist coat. He spruced it up with a white shirt and red tie and killed it with a white bowler hat. He looked like a perfect gentleman and could even pass for a younger Duke of Edinburgh if no be say this one na Rivers man. Instantly all heads turned towards him and my female fans come dey ask me if na him write the book.

In fact one of them who works with Sahara Group was now asking me to introduce her to her boss. Can you imagine, I say leave me, the man is not in a good mood abi you know know say, he lose election that this is not time for all that. Jealousy kill me, instead of people to look me na Tonye dey look. Well, I forgive am because he buy the book plenty. So my brother, there are like 50 girls looking for your number and since we don’t want you suspended from the other room, can I deliver the book to them and say from you? Thank you my brother and I also thank all the invited guests who graced the occasion and God bless you. Oya enough of the congratulatory messages, let’s buy the book, I still dey owe Bro Ibi the printer.